Internet down for some MyRepublic customers for more than 17 hours

SINGAPORE: MyRepublic customers have been facing issues with their broadband connection since Monday afternoon (Sep 30).

In a Facebook post on Monday, the telecommunications company said it was aware of a potential network broadband connectivity issue affecting some customers around the north-east region.

“Our network team is currently investigating,” it added.

In an update on its website at 7.30pm, the company said a fix was being implemented to restore connectivity for the affected customers.

However, on Tuesday morning, several MyRepublic customers said the situation remained unresolved. Some vented their frustration on MyRepublic’s Facebook post.

“It is still down!” said one commenter at around 7am.

“Is there a term in the contract that allows customers to terminate due to non-fulfilment?”

Another commenter, who was still having problems at around 9.30am, said he had been experiencing issues since 3pm the day before.

Some customers also complained that this was not the first time they had issues with their network.

“Why is MyRepublic constantly having internet issues (these two) years?” said a customer at around 6.40am.

“Regret switching recently,” said another customer.

“When I was on StarHub I had issues like this maybe only three times max in three to four years. And here I am, less than three months in after switching, already third time facing this.”

CNA has sent questions to MyRepublic about the cause of the issue and when it will be resolved.