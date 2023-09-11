New road map for the arts scene seeks to build up creative industry, infuse art into everyday life

SINGAPORE: Where others noticed a run-down staircase, Upper Thomson resident Joanne Teh saw an opportunity to liven up her neighbourhood with art.

She took things into her own hands and gathered her neighbours to see what they could come up with. That led to stories of how life and the area were 60 years ago.

“We discussed how we can incorporate some of those elements here,” she told CNA.

The final result was a mural that incorporates old houses at Yew Lian Park and wild-roaming monkeys and roosters done up by visual artist Muhammad Izdi.

It was made possible through the Lively Places Programme, a joint initiative by the Housing and Development Board (HDB) and the Urban Redevelopment Authority which sponsors such projects.

The fund can also support projects like arts and craft workshops and dance performances as long as they bring the community together. Since its launch in 2016, the programme has supported over 220 community projects across HDB towns.

The agencies are now teaming up with the National Arts Council (NAC) to expand the programme. The NAC will inject an additional S$5,000 on top of the existing S$20,000 given to each project.

The expansion is part of the NAC’s new five-year road map for the arts scene.