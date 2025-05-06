Nail care firms appeal against jail for director after breaching consumer protection orders

SINGAPORE: Two businesses under nail salon chain Nail Palace on Tuesday (May 6) appealed against the jail term given to their managing director for failing to comply with court orders to protect consumers.

Managing director Kaiden Cheng appealed to have his four-month jail term replaced with a S$10,000 (US$7,700) fine, or reduced to five days' imprisonment.

Justice Audrey Lim reserved her judgment after hearing arguments on whether the nail salons had done enough to inform customers of their past unfair trade practices and make up for the breach of court orders.

Nail Palace (BPP) and Nail Palace (SM) were originally taken to task for unfair trade practices over the sale of anti-fungal treatment packages.

This included misleading a consumer over the need for anti-fungal treatment, and failing to inform a consumer that certain lip products were not free but included in the price of an anti-fungal treatment package.

In August and September 2022, the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) obtained injunctions to stop both businesses from these unfair practices.

A district court ordered both businesses to publish a notice of the declarations and injunctions against them in four major Singapore newspapers by Aug 18, 2023.

For a period of two years, the businesses were also supposed to inform customers that they had engaged in the unfair practices and obtain customers' written acknowledgement of this before entering into contracts with them.

However, the businesses failed to comply with these requirements. In a first, CCCS took them to court for breach of the orders, and they were found guilty of contempt of court in September 2024.

Mr Cheng was sentenced to jail while Nail Palace (BPP) and Nail Palace (SM) were each fined S$15,000 (US$11,500), which they have paid.