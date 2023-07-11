National Day celebrations in the heartlands as Singapore turns 58

SINGAPORE: More Singaporeans will be able to participate in this year’s National Day celebrations as the country marks its 58th year of independence, with a series of events and community activities at five heartland locations during the weekend of Aug 5 and Aug 6.

This year’s heartland celebrations will feature a line-up of programmes, including sport try-outs and live performances, said the organisers in a news release on Tuesday (Jul 11).

They will be held at the ActiveSG Bedok Sport Centre, ActiveSG Jurong West Sport Centre, ActiveSG Toa Payoh Sport Centre, ActiveSG Woodlands Sport Centre and Our Tampines Hub. The sites will host the festivals from 4pm to 9pm on both days, except Our Tampines Hub, where it will take place only on Aug 6.

Chairman of the NDP 2023 Heartland Celebrations Committee, Colonel Teng Shin Fong said: “This year’s heartland celebrations, the ‘GetActive! Singapore Heartland Festivals’, will feature an exciting line-up of programmes for Singaporeans to come together as a community to celebrate another year of our nation’s independence."

The activities, organised in partnership with Sport Singapore, include:

Sport tryouts: Athletics, basketball, floorball, football, hockey, table tennis and tennis

Experiential activities: Archery, skateboarding, roller skating, Nerf, Zorb ball

Kampung games: Life-sized fun for the young and young at heart

Family fun activities: Bouncy castles, community mural painting, snack booths

Live stage performances

Fringe activities

Admission to the festival sites will be ticketed based on the respective site capacities. Details on tickets will be available on the NDP website from noon on Wednesday.