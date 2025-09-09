National Gallery Singapore partially reopens after fire breaks out; no artwork damaged

SINGAPORE: The National Gallery Singapore partially reopened on Tuesday (Sep 9) afternoon following a fire earlier in the day.

The City Hall Wing and Padang Atrium were declared safe following "thorough checks" by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), the gallery said in an update at 11.30am.

These areas were reopened to the public at 12pm.

The former Supreme Court Wing will reopen to the public on Wednesday, the gallery said in an update at 11.55am. It is currently closed to facilitate investigations.

"The safety of our visitors, staff, and collections remains our highest priority. We thank everyone for their concern and understanding."

WHAT HAPPENED

The gallery said in its update that the fire occurred within the staff access areas and the situation was "quickly brought under control".

It added that no injuries were reported and that there was no damage to any artwork.

SCDF said in a separate statement that it was alerted to a fire at 1 Saint Andrew's Road at about 9.05am. The fire involved an electrical control panel located at level one.

It was extinguished by the premises’ company emergency response team using a dry powder fire extinguisher before SCDF's arrival.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, said SCDF.

The gallery said in an earlier statement that all staff members and visitors were promptly evacuated as a precaution.

It also said in an earlier update that a 12.30pm lunchtime screening at the Ngee Ann Kongsi Auditorium on Tuesday would be cancelled. Two upcoming 8pm screenings would proceed as scheduled on the same day.

Members of the public can call the gallery’s hotline at 6271 7000, refer to its website or social media platforms for more updates.

National Gallery Singapore is housed within the former Supreme Court and City Hall buildings. Opened in 2015, it holds the world’s largest public display of Singapore and Southeast Asian modern art, according to its website.