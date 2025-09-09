National Gallery Singapore closed after fire breaks out

SINGAPORE: The National Gallery Singapore will be closed until further notice following a fire on Tuesday (Sep 9) morning.

The gallery said in a media statement at 9.30am that the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was immediately activated upon detection of the fire.

All gallery staff and visitors were promptly evacuated as a precaution. "Further investigation is required to determine the cause of the incidents," it said.

The gallery added that it is currently assessing the situation and working to reopen as soon as possible.

A spokesperson for the National Gallery Singapore told CNA that the fire has been extinguished and there is no damage to any artwork.

“We would like to assure the public that our utmost priority is to ensure the safety of all visitors and staff,” it said.

“Your safety is our priority, and we appreciate your understanding."

In an update at about 10.53am, it said that a 12.30pm lunchtime screening at the Ngee Ann Kongsi Auditorium would be cancelled. The National Gallery Singapore added that it will provide an update on upcoming 8pm screenings "closer to the time".

Members of the public can call the gallery’s hotline at 6271 7000, refer to its website or social media platforms for more updates.

National Gallery Singapore is housed within the former Supreme Court and City Hall buildings. Opened in 2015, it holds the world’s largest public display of Singapore and Southeast Asian modern art, according to its website.