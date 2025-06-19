Singapore launches national genetic testing programme for inherited cholesterol condition

SINGAPORE: Singapore will on Jun 30 start a national genetic testing programme for an inherited cholesterol condition, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Thursday (Jun 19).

The programme aims to identify individuals with familial hypercholesterolaemia (FH) early and reduce the risk of premature heart disease for these individuals with timely interventions.

An estimated 20,000 people in Singapore have FH, a condition that affects the body’s ability to process cholesterol.

People with FH face a "significantly higher risk" – up to 20 times more – of experiencing heart attacks at a younger age compared with the general population. It is a hereditary condition.

MOH plans to open three Genomic Assessment Centres (GAC) within each of the three healthcare clusters.

The first, operated by SingHealth, will be located at the National Heart Centre. It will start accepting referrals from Jun 30.

Two other centres, operated by the National Healthcare Group and National University Health System, will be opened subsequently.

Individuals referred to these centres will undergo pre-test genetic counselling to understand potential outcomes and benefits before the test, the drawing of blood and the test.

They will also get post-test genetic counselling to understand the implications of the results.