National Museum of Singapore to launch first exhibition as part of revamp

Presented through animation and interactive elements, the installation highlights major milestones in Singapore's 700 years of history. It replaces the Story of the Forest exhibition, which centred on the William Farquhar Collection of Natural History Drawings.

"With Singapore Odyssea, we wanted to continue drawing on our collection and rich stories to present Singapore’s history in an engaging and relevant way - this creates an accessible entry point, while honouring the depth and significance of our history," said Ms Chung May Khuen, director of the National Museum of Singapore.

"In presenting Story of the Forest, we pushed the boundaries of a conventional museum-going experience through technology and multimedia to create a highly immersive space," Ms Chung added.

"This was the impetus behind incorporating further multisensorial and interactive elements in Singapore Odyssea that we hope will continue to excite and enchant our visitors."