National Museum of Singapore to launch first exhibition as part of revamp
Singapore Odyssea: A Journey Through Time will open on Aug 8.
SINGAPORE: Following a 10-month closure, the National Museum of Singapore will be opening the first of its revamped permanent galleries on Aug 8.
The newly-named Shaw Foundation Glass Rotunda will exhibit a multi-sensorial experience titled Singapore Odyssea: A Journey Through Time, said the museum on Thursday (Jul 31).
Presented through animation and interactive elements, the installation highlights major milestones in Singapore's 700 years of history. It replaces the Story of the Forest exhibition, which centred on the William Farquhar Collection of Natural History Drawings.
"With Singapore Odyssea, we wanted to continue drawing on our collection and rich stories to present Singapore’s history in an engaging and relevant way - this creates an accessible entry point, while honouring the depth and significance of our history," said Ms Chung May Khuen, director of the National Museum of Singapore.
"In presenting Story of the Forest, we pushed the boundaries of a conventional museum-going experience through technology and multimedia to create a highly immersive space," Ms Chung added.
"This was the impetus behind incorporating further multisensorial and interactive elements in Singapore Odyssea that we hope will continue to excite and enchant our visitors."
Designed by local artists, Singapore Odyssea acts as an immersive time-travelling voyage and features four episodes with scenes spanning from present-day Singapore to the pre-colonial Singapore period, consisting of local stories and myths associated with the nation's origins.
"The installation gives cultural and historical context to Singapore’s identity, adding depth and enhancing appreciation for its place in the region and the world," said the National Museum of Singapore.
A two-minute light show anchored by a suspended LED globe, the first of its kind in a Singapore museum, will be one of the first attractions in the installation. The light show traces Singapore's evolution of maritime trade routes over the centuries.
Visitors can also expect to see visual wall projections of animated scenes and soundscapes of significant moments in the nation's history like Singapore's first National Day Parade before wartime evacuations and ancient coastal communities.
Singapore Odyssea ends at the base of the glass rotunda with a digital waterfall curtain that depicts more moments of Singapore's history as visitors approach it. The floor will also respond to movements, with each step creating digital ripples on the surface that will also interact with surrounding ripples made by others.
Visitors can also use a personalised RFID-enabled wristband at the start of the installation as a guide. The wristband features nine companions inspired by Singapore's wildlife such as an otter, a crab and a hornbill. The companions respond to the user's movement and environment by lighting paths and triggering hidden animations.
When approaching the concluding section, visitors can digitally release their RFID-enabled companions at a digital well.
"This symbolic gesture reinforces the adage that what is borrowed from nature should be returned with care - a call to action to build a sustainable future for both people and the real-life counterparts of these companions," said the museum.
The experience will be accompanied by media where myths of creatures such as the giant tide-moving crab and the magical tree of life Pauh Janggi are reinterpreted.
Singapore Odyssea will run alongside other complementary showcases such as Once Upon A Tide which explores Singapore’s maritime evolution and a series of programmes for the National Day Celebrations on Aug 9.
"We hope that the bold and innovative storytelling in Singapore Odyssea will captivate and inspire visitors to take pride in our heritage and develop a deeper interest in Singapore's remarkable history," said Mr Mark Shaw, executive vice president and director of Shaw Foundation.
Admission to Singapore Odyssea is free for Singaporeans and permanent residents.