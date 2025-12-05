Singapore to invest S$37 billion in research, innovation and enterprise over next 5 years: NRF

FOCUS AREAS

In terms of focusing research on the semiconductor industry, NRF aims to establish Singapore as a strategically important research and development node, anchor high-value manufacturing activities locally and create new pathways for deep-tech startups and globally competitive local enterprises.

Singapore currently accounts for 10 per cent of worldwide chip production and 20 per cent of global semiconductor manufacturing equipment production, said NRF in a separate fact sheet.

When asked about his thoughts about the speculative AI bubble and how this flagship has factored in that risk, Mr Lee said he did not know if there is an AI bubble, noting that there are mixed opinions on the matter.

"The thing with bubbles is that you only know afterwards that there was one, and sometimes even afterwards, you are not sure," he added.

Whether or not there is an AI bubble, electronics is a very important part of Singapore's economy and the global economy, said Mr Lee, who is also chair of the Research, Innovation and Enterprise Council.

"You need electronics for all kinds of things, and we are a significant electronics player, producer, semiconductors. And I think that we need to upgrade that, and what we're doing will work towards that."

As for the grand challenges, one will tackle maximising healthy and successful longevity, said NRF.

Ageing is one of the most pressing challenges in Singapore, said NRF noting that one in four Singaporeans are projected to be aged 65 and above by 2030.

In Singapore, about half of adults aged 85 and above live with dementia, and more than 150,000 Singaporeans are projected to live with dementia by 2030.

In addition, frailty and musculoskeletal disorders account for about 20.7 per cent of years lived with disability in Singapore.

Through this grand challenge, Singapore will develop and manage a portfolio of research meant to address key scientific knowledge gaps to inform interventions, with a focus on maintaining brain health and physical function as people age, said NRF.

An ageing cohort and data infrastructure will be established to enable new basic and translational research, and a testbed for healthy ageing solutions will be set up to validate research insights.