NSF allowance to increase by about 4% to 5% for most Singapore servicemen

SINGAPORE: All full-time national servicemen (NSFs) in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) will receive an increment of S$35 to S$75 (US$26 to US$56) in their monthly allowances, starting from Jul 1.

This translates to an increase of about 4 to 5 per cent for most servicemen.

The allowance supports NSFs' personal upkeep and recognises their service, and is regularly reviewed to ensure it remains adequate, Senior Minister of State Heng Chee How said on Monday (Mar 3) during the Ministry of Defence's (MINDEF) Budget debate in parliament.

This will be the fourth adjustment to allowances over the last ten years, the ministry said separately.

The previous increase was in July 2023, when allowances were raised by S$125 to S$200, depending on the serviceman’s rank and vocation.

With the latest revision, an NSF holding the rank of recruit or trainee will receive an allowance of S$790, up from the current S$755.

For an SAF NSF naval diver, SPF NSF police tactical trooper or SCDF NSF firefighter holding the rank of corporal, the monthly allowance will increase to S$1,290 from S$1,250.