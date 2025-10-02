NUS implements five-day work-from-office policy for all university staff

SINGAPORE: The National University of Singapore (NUS) has implemented a five-day work-from-office policy for all full-time staff members, sources with knowledge of the matter told CNA.

A staff member who spoke on the condition of anonymity said that some departments were told in mid-August that they would need to return to the office every day starting Sep 1.

This was extended to all remaining staff, including faculty members, with effect from Oct 1, CNA understands.

CNA has seen three separate emails sent to those working in different departments confirming the return-to-office policy.

"It was a case in which the email was sent out, the announcement was made, and if you have any comments or feedback, please speak to your reporting manager," the staff member added.

"When we mentioned it to (those from other faculties), some said they had not heard about it at all. Others said they heard it through the grapevine, but didn't get any official messages," said another NUS staff member.

CNA understands that for certain departments, a town hall was held to address concerns, but this was not the case for others.

"Respecting the balance that we need as human beings and having the opportunity for open, respectful and honest dialogue, those things were all missing," the second NUS staff member said.

Prior to the implementation of the new policy, there had been flexibility when it came to work arrangements, said the first staff member.

She recalled how the university placed a lot of focus on health and wellness, sending out employee well-being surveys. In the most recent survey, her colleagues stressed the importance of having the option to work from home, she said.

"Why are you asking us to do all these health and wellness check-ins and surveys when ... it is not a two-way conversation?" she said.

"Whether or not they are, (universities) should be aspirational, they should lead the way in society .. This is not a people-centric approach, it's just a system-centric approach," said the other staff member.

CNA has contacted NUS for comment.