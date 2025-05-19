Non-Constituency MP positions filled by Workers’ Party’s Andre Low and Eileen Chong

SINGAPORE: Mr Andre Low and Ms Eileen Chong from the Workers’ Party (WP) will take up the two Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) seats in Singapore’s 15th parliament, the Elections Department said on Monday (May 19).

At the 2025 General Election, Mr Low contested in Jalan Kayu SMC while Ms Chong was part of the WP’s five-member team in Tampines GRC.

Mr Low received the highest percentage of votes among the unelected opposition candidates, while the WP candidates who contested in Tampines GRC received the second-highest percentage.

In a media release, the Elections Department said that the Returning Officer wrote to WP candidates for Tampines GRC on May 9, 2025 and asked the group to determine among themselves the candidate to be declared elected as NCMP.

"The group informed the Returning Officer on May 18, 2025, of their decision to nominate Ms Eileen Chong Pei Shan as the candidate to be declared elected as NCMP," said the Elections Department.

NCMP seats are typically offered to the best-performing losing opposition candidates if the number of elected opposition candidates falls short of a stipulated number.

Changes to the NCMP scheme in 2016 increased the minimum number of opposition MPs in parliament from nine to 12. The change also gives NCMPs the same voting rights as elected MPs.

With the WP successfully defending its 10 parliamentary seats – namely the five-member Aljunied GRC, four-member Sengkang GRC and single-seat constituency Hougang – two seats became available for NCMPs.

One of which went to Mr Low, the 34-year-old WP newcomer who lost to labour chief Ng Chee Meng, 56, with 48.53 per cent of the vote.

The WP’s team in Tampines garnered 47.37 per cent, losing in a four-cornered fight to the PAP.

The team was led by WP vice-chair Faisal Manap, 49, and comprised four newcomers – Ms Chong, 33, Mr Jimmy Tan, 53, Dr Ong Lue Ping, 48, and Mr Michael Thng, 37.