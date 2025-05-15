Indonesian academic subjected to 'interview and checks' at Changi Airport as he attracted 'security attention': MHA

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) confirmed on Thursday (May 15) that Indonesian academic Muhammad Zulfikar Rakhmat was subjected to "interview and checks on arrival" at Changi Airport on two separate occasions in 2023, as he had "attracted our security attention".

For instance, he had made online postings that support the actions of the Islamic State, said MHA in response to CNA's queries.

On those two occasions, he was subsequently allowed entry to board an outgoing flight the following day.

"We will not hesitate to take action, including stopping at our checkpoints for checks and interviews, or even denying entry into Singapore, any foreigners whom we assess may pose a security threat to our country and society," said MHA.

"Entry into Singapore is a privilege, not a right, and foreigners should not expect to be automatically granted entry, nor let in without checks as we deem necessary."

THE TWO INCIDENTS

In an article published on the website of the Middle East Monitor, which describes itself as an "independent media research institution", Dr Zulfikar recounted being "detained and interrogated at Changi Airport" twice in 2023 for his "work as an academic and journalist who writes on Middle Eastern affairs, especially Palestine".

The first incident took place in February 2023 while transiting through Singapore with his wife on their way back to Indonesia from South Korea.

He said he was stopped at immigration and taken to a room where he was questioned about his background, travel history in the Middle East, and his academic and journalistic work. He also alleged that his phone was seized and examined.

He added that a similar incident occurred in September 2023 when he passed through Singapore during a flight from South Korea to Indonesia.

According to the Middle East Monitor website, Dr Zulfikar is the director of the Indonesia-Middle East and North Africa desk at the Centre for Economic and Law Studies (CELIOS) in Jakarta, and a research affiliate at the Middle East Institute of the National University of Singapore (NUS).

On the NUS Middle East Institute website, he is listed as an honorary appointee of its research department and described as a research professor at the Busan University of Foreign Studies.

According to the site, he has several publications under his name, and his opinions have been published in The Diplomat, Asia Sentinel, and The Conversation.