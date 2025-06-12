National Day Parade 2025: SCDF to field guard of honour contingent for the first time
This year’s parade will also have the largest number of contingents at the Padang since 1990.
SINGAPORE: For the first time in Singapore’s National Day Parade (NDP) history, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) will march alongside the armed forces and police as one of six guard of honour contingents.
The guard of honour contingent units will also include the Republic of Singapore Navy, the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) and the Digital and Intelligence Service.
The inclusion of SCDF in this year's guard of honour contingent is an affirmation of their key role in safeguarding the lives of Singaporeans, Deputy Commissioner Ling Young Ern told members of the media on Thursday (Jun 12).
“SCDF has always worked very closely with the SAF (Singapore Armed Forces) and the SPF (Singapore Police Force) in our Total Defence strategy, so this inclusion … really reflects how the three uniform services come together in protecting our country,” he said.
After celebrating 40 years of Total Defence last year, the Ministry of Defence and SCDF reviewed suggestions from members of the public to include the latter, Mr Ling said.
They thought it would be “fitting”, as this year’s parade, to be held at the Padang, celebrates Singapore’s 60th year of independence.
SCDF members participating in the guard of honour contingent had to learn how to handle arms for the feu-de-joi or rifle salute, Mr Ling said.
“This is something that they will have to pick up, but they are working hard, and they are practising every week to do it well,” he said.
For the first time, the Singapore Armed Forces Volunteer Corps (SAFVC) will also field a full contingent.
Volunteer Pang Xuehui Arlene, a contingent commander, said this was significant as the SAFVC celebrates its 10th anniversary.
“Being able to field an entire contingent on our own speaks about how the SAFVC has grown over the past 10 years, that we are able to earn a spot in the parade,” said Ms Pang, who volunteers as a bridge watch keeper in the SAFVC.
LARGEST CONTINGENT IN OVER 30 YEARS
This year’s parade will also feature the largest number of contingents for parades held at the Padang since 1990, with 40 marching contingents and 18 civilian contingents. In total, there will be around 2,100 participants in the parade and ceremony segment.
Besides contingents from the SAF, SCDF and SPF, 10 contingents from uniformed youth organisations and 18 civilian contingents from local social and economic groups will participate in the parade.
Having more contingents adds “a bit of complexity” in terms of the way they move and how fast they can march, said Colonel (COL) Lim Yu Sing, the chairman of the parade and ceremony segment.
But the contingents were able to overcome challenges through “very detailed planning” led by the regimental sergeant major team, trainers, and guidance from the SAF, COL Lim said.
“The trainers, every Saturday, together with the current regimental sergeant major, will progressively train up the contingents to make sure that the complexities are well-drilled, well-rehearsed,” he said.
This year’s parade will be led by first-time parade commander, Lieutenant Colonel Firdaus Ghazali.
“I'm truly humbled that what began as a young boy's dream at Kallang National Stadium has now become a reality on the Padang parade ground,” said the 38-year-old. He first participated in the parade in 2002, as a student at Temasek Secondary School.
“The parade in itself is a melting pot of people from all walks of life, all coming together to move in unison and in perfect harmony and with one shared goal, which is to deliver an excellent parade,” he added.
WHAT TO EXPECT DURING THE PARADE
Besides traditional crowd favourites such as the presidential ceremonial vehicle drive-past and the aerial display by the RSAF’s fighter aircraft, this year's parade and ceremony segment will bring elements closer to members of the public and audiences, COL Lim said.
The public will be able to get up close to the uncasing ceremony of the SAF colours, which will take place at an open area at Marina Square, opposite the Esplanade.
A 127-strong live choir comprising students from Greendale Secondary School and musicians from Voices of Singapore will also perform 2021's NDP theme song The Road Ahead, from "island" stages placed at locations closer to the seating gallery around the Padang.
Like last year, the parade will also feature the Onward March, where marching contingents will march onto the spectator stand.