National Day Parade 2025: SCDF to field guard of honour contingent for the first time

SINGAPORE: For the first time in Singapore’s National Day Parade (NDP) history, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) will march alongside the armed forces and police as one of six guard of honour contingents.

The guard of honour contingent units will also include the Republic of Singapore Navy, the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) and the Digital and Intelligence Service.

The inclusion of SCDF in this year's guard of honour contingent is an affirmation of their key role in safeguarding the lives of Singaporeans, Deputy Commissioner Ling Young Ern told members of the media on Thursday (Jun 12).

“SCDF has always worked very closely with the SAF (Singapore Armed Forces) and the SPF (Singapore Police Force) in our Total Defence strategy, so this inclusion … really reflects how the three uniform services come together in protecting our country,” he said.

After celebrating 40 years of Total Defence last year, the Ministry of Defence and SCDF reviewed suggestions from members of the public to include the latter, Mr Ling said.

They thought it would be “fitting”, as this year’s parade, to be held at the Padang, celebrates Singapore’s 60th year of independence.

SCDF members participating in the guard of honour contingent had to learn how to handle arms for the feu-de-joi or rifle salute, Mr Ling said.

“This is something that they will have to pick up, but they are working hard, and they are practising every week to do it well,” he said.

For the first time, the Singapore Armed Forces Volunteer Corps (SAFVC) will also field a full contingent.

Volunteer Pang Xuehui Arlene, a contingent commander, said this was significant as the SAFVC celebrates its 10th anniversary.

“Being able to field an entire contingent on our own speaks about how the SAFVC has grown over the past 10 years, that we are able to earn a spot in the parade,” said Ms Pang, who volunteers as a bridge watch keeper in the SAFVC.