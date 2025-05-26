NDP 2025: Red Lions, naval divers to parachute into Padang, Marina Bay in SG60 tribute
Returning to the Padang for the first time since 2019, this year's mobile column will showcase air, land and maritime assets from the SAF, MPA and Home Team.
SINGAPORE: In celebration of Singapore’s 60th birthday, the Red Lions and naval divers will parachute onto the Padang and into Marina Bay at this year's National Day Parade (NDP).
The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) will also stage a special aerial tribute, the NDP 2025 executive committee announced on Monday (May 26).
With this year’s NDP show expanding from Padang to the Marina Bay area, the Red Lions will land at the Padang while the Republic of Singapore Navy’s divers will parachute into the water at Marina Bay in a coordinated aerial display called a Jump of Unity.
Performances at the Padang will also be combined with building light projections and fireworks across the city skyline, along with water floats and a new floating stage for performers.
“NDP 2025 aims to deliver an immersive experience for all live audiences, whether they are at the Padang or the Bay,” organisers said on Monday.
The parade and ceremony segment will feature the largest number of contingents to date, alongside crowd favourites such as the state flag flypast, salute to the nation and the presidential gun salute.
Returning to the Padang for the first time since 2019, the mobile column will showcase air, land and maritime assets from the Singapore Armed Forces, Home Team and Maritime Port Authority of Singapore.
There will also be an aerial flypast over the Padang and a maritime display at the Bay.
The show will unfold in four acts inspired by the National Anthem, featuring local artistes and performers from various organisations.
"MAJULAH SINGAPURA"
This year's theme, “Majulah Singapura”, calls on Singaporeans to reflect on six decades of nationhood while looking ahead with optimism and resilience, the NDP 2025 executive committee said in a fact sheet.
Organisers said the theme highlights the values of trust, inclusivity and mutual support, encouraging all citizens to play their part in Singapore’s ongoing journey.
The logo for NDP 2025 features a fusion of "60" and GO”, serving as a rallying call for Singaporeans to move forward together. Five shooting stars in the design symbolise the nation's founding ideals: democracy, peace, progress, justice and equality.
The official NDP theme song, Here We Are, is co-written by Charlie Lim and Chok Kerong, and produced by Dr Sydney Tan. It is performed by Charlie Lim, Kit Chan and The Island Voices.
CELEBRATIONS ACROSS THE ISLAND
Those without parade tickets can also join in the festivities. On Aug 9, the Marina Bay area will host interactive booths, carnival games and activities throughout the day.
During the parade, large LED screens and speakers will broadcast the show live across the Bay.
Five partner-led celebration sites in and around Marina Bay will also provide additional experiences for the public, organisers added.
On Aug 10, five heartland locations will host live performances, fireworks and activities, with the mobile column making appearances across the island.
Details on ticket applications for the parade will be released soon.
SINGAPOREANS OVERSEAS
Speaking to members of the media on Monday, Colonel Chong Shi Hao, chairman of the NDP 2025 executive committee, said the team is working with overseas missions and through the Singapore Global Network to support Singaporeans overseas to celebrate National Day.
“It’s still very much a work in progress. I think we are trying to reach out to our partner agencies to gather as many Singaporeans in their respective locations to celebrate wherever they are, even if they are not in Singapore,” he said.
When asked about the budget for this year’s celebrations, Col Chong said that it is "comparable with past years".
"I think what's important is that, as a committee, every year, we strive to be as prudent in the use of our resources, in the use of the budget, while at the same time trying to achieve our outcomes of uniting Singaporeans and bringing them together."