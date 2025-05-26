NDP 2025: Red Lions, naval divers to parachute into Padang, Marina Bay in SG60 tribute

SINGAPORE: In celebration of Singapore’s 60th birthday, the Red Lions and naval divers will parachute onto the Padang and into Marina Bay at this year's National Day Parade (NDP).

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) will also stage a special aerial tribute, the NDP 2025 executive committee announced on Monday (May 26).

With this year’s NDP show expanding from Padang to the Marina Bay area, the Red Lions will land at the Padang while the Republic of Singapore Navy’s divers will parachute into the water at Marina Bay in a coordinated aerial display called a Jump of Unity.

Performances at the Padang will also be combined with building light projections and fireworks across the city skyline, along with water floats and a new floating stage for performers.

“NDP 2025 aims to deliver an immersive experience for all live audiences, whether they are at the Padang or the Bay,” organisers said on Monday.

The parade and ceremony segment will feature the largest number of contingents to date, alongside crowd favourites such as the state flag flypast, salute to the nation and the presidential gun salute.

Returning to the Padang for the first time since 2019, the mobile column will showcase air, land and maritime assets from the Singapore Armed Forces, Home Team and Maritime Port Authority of Singapore.

There will also be an aerial flypast over the Padang and a maritime display at the Bay.

The show will unfold in four acts inspired by the National Anthem, featuring local artistes and performers from various organisations.

"MAJULAH SINGAPURA"

This year's theme, “Majulah Singapura”, calls on Singaporeans to reflect on six decades of nationhood while looking ahead with optimism and resilience, the NDP 2025 executive committee said in a fact sheet.

Organisers said the theme highlights the values of trust, inclusivity and mutual support, encouraging all citizens to play their part in Singapore’s ongoing journey.