Heritage medallions, Merlion blind box: Singapore Mint launches SG60 commemorative collection
There are five SG60 medallions, each featuring a different district - Changi, Jurong, Tiong Bahru, Toa Payoh and Queenstown.
SINGAPORE: The Singapore Mint on Thursday (Mar 13) unveiled a special collection to mark Singapore’s 60th anniversary, featuring medallions, bookmarks and figurines.
The SG60 collection will be released in phases throughout the year.
The Jalan Jalan Through Heritage Districts of Singapore is a collection of 1 oz 999 fine silver proof medallions, each representing one of five historic districts - Changi, Jurong, Tiong Bahru, Toa Payoh and Queenstown.
“The obverse design of the medallion celebrates the present, while the reverse offers a nostalgic view of the past, capturing the transformation of these cherished neighbourhoods,” said the Singapore Mint.
Limited to 2,000 pieces per design, these medallions aim to highlight “the rich heritage of Singapore’s neighbourhoods”, featuring landmarks like the Chinese Garden and Toa Payoh Dragon Playground.
Adding to the collection, gold-plated coloured bookmarks featuring the same districts and designs are also available.
Most of the silver medallions and gold-plated coloured bookmarks are available for purchase while a preorder is open for the Queenstown medallions, slated for release in September. The Queenstown bookmarks will also be released in September.
The medallions cost S$120 ($90), except for the Queenstown version, which will go for S$100. The bookmarks are priced at S$15.
The Singapore Mint also unveiled the Dazzling Merlion, a 1 oz 999 fine silver proof ingot, touted as “a true collector’s masterpiece”. This ingot, priced at S$120, features an ultra-high relief Merlion design, with each piece individually serialised and marked with an exclusive “SG60” prefix.
In collaboration with Mr Merlion & Friends, Raffles Mint Collectibles, a branch of the Singapore Mint, is introducing a range of heritage-inspired blind boxes, frames and figurines.
The Mr Merlion Mystery Medallion Blind Box (S$16.90) includes three surprise tiers - four regular silver designs, two rare rose gold designs, and one ultra-rare 24K gold-plated design.
“Each piece captures the charm and heritage of Singapore’s iconic Merlion, seamlessly blending tradition with a contemporary twist,” added the Singapore Mint.
The Kebaya: Threads of Cultural Beauty Seven-piece Coloured Magnet Display Set is also part of the SG60 collection. This set commemorates Singapore’s first multinational UNESCO inscription, "Kebaya: Knowledge, Skills, Traditions, and Practices".
The magnet display set (S$70) features seven traditional kebaya styles, each with interchangeable blouses and skirts. It reflects artistry, heritage, and identity, telling a visual story of Southeast Asia’s rich socio-cultural history, said the Singapore Mint.
“This collection pays tribute to the people who inspire us, the places that shape our memories, and the culture that unites us,” said the Singapore Mint.
The SG60 collection will be featured at the Singapore International Coin Fair 2025, taking place from March 21 to 23, and will offer special pricing.
The collection is available online and at the Singapore Mint retail shops.