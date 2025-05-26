NDP 2025 ticket applications to open on May 28

SINGAPORE: People who want to attend this year's National Day Parade (NDP) or either of the two preview shows at the Padang can apply for tickets when applications open at noon on Wednesday (May 28).

Singapore citizens and permanent residents can apply for two, four or six tickets for the parade on Aug 9, which marks Singapore's 60th birthday.

The preview shows are on Jul 26 and Aug 2.

Tickets are not allocated on a first-come-first-served basis, and an electronic balloting system will determine successful applicants, the NDP 2025 executive committee said on Monday.

Each applicant will be entitled to one ballot chance, and each ticket admits one spectator only.

All children, including infants carried in arms, must hold a valid ticket for admission to the show.

Ticket applications will open until noon on Jun 9.

HOW TO APPLY?

To apply for tickets, head to the NDP website or scan a QR code to access the application form.

Applicants would then need to log in with their Singpass account, where key personal information such as their name, NRIC and contact number will be filled in automatically.

If applying on behalf of someone, the Singpass user would need to fill in that person's particulars.

Those without Singpass accounts are advised to register for one, seek help from a family member or someone they trust, or visit ServiceSG Centres for assistance to set up an account.

“This will be the only modality and form of NDP 2025 ticket application. Do not fill out any forms from unverified links and sources to prevent fraudulent attempts to obtain personal information,” organisers said.