Watch live: NDP 2025 at the Padang, celebrating Singapore's 60th birthday
Watch live: NDP 2025 at the Padang, celebrating Singapore's 60th birthday

Catch the National Day Parade live on Channel 5 from 5.30pm or on CNA's YouTube page.

09 Aug 2025 04:30PM (Updated: 09 Aug 2025 04:34PM)
SINGAPORE: Singapore marks its 60th year of independence on Saturday (Aug 9) with a big bash in store at the Padang and Marina Bay, the heart of the country's civic district. 

To mark the milestone, the theme of this year's National Day Parade is Majulah Singapura - a call for progress that's also the title of the country's National Anthem.

Bookmark this page as we bring you the parade live, as well as photos and videos from our reporting team on the ground.

Source: CNA/gs

