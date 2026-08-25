NDP 2027 to return to the Padang as Singapore marks 60 years of National Service

SINGAPORE: The National Day Parade (NDP) will return to the Padang next year to commemorate 60 years of National Service (NS), Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing said on Tuesday (Aug 25).

Singapore introduced NS in 1967, two years after independence, with the compulsory conscription of male youths to build up its defence force.

Mr Chan made the announcement at an NDP 2026 appreciation function to thank the organisations and people behind this year's celebrations. He said the organising committee for NDP 2027 will "try and plan something special", especially for those who have served the country over the past 60 years.

It would be easy to repeat the tried-and-tested formula at the Padang, he said. "But we want every NDP to be special. We want every NDP to be able to break new ground to show the world what we are capable of, and not just what we are used to and what we are familiar with," he said.

"It's okay for us to try. It's okay that it doesn't come out perfectly, but the fact that we dare to try and keep improving is the essence of every NDP."

The Padang was the venue for Singapore's first NDP in 1966, and has hosted the parade for milestone years since, including SG50 in 2015 and the bicentennial in 2019.

It was also the venue for three consecutive years from 2023 to 2025, with the last two editions marking the 40th anniversary of Total Defence and Singapore's 60th year of independence respectively.