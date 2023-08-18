Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

NEA executive officer charged with taking bribes to be lenient in quality assurance audit
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

NEA executive officer charged with taking bribes to be lenient in quality assurance audit

NEA executive officer charged with taking bribes to be lenient in quality assurance audit

The State Courts in Singapore. (File Photo: CNA/Calvin Oh)

18 Aug 2023 10:23AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A National Environment Agency (NEA) executive officer was charged in court on Wednesday (Aug 16) for corruption.

The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said in a news release on Tuesday that Singaporean Ruzdiman Salhan, 42, allegedly obtained and attempted to receive bribes in the form of loans amounting to S$24,420 (US$18,000) between May 2019 and April 2022.

This was from eight current and former employees of YS Yong Services and were inducements to "show leniency" during the quality assurance audit of cleaning works by the company for the routes under Ruzdiman's inspection.

He faces 15 charges for his alleged offences. If convicted of corruption, Ruzdiman can be fined up to S$100,000, jailed for up to five years, or both.

Source: CNA/rc(sn)

Related Topics

CPIB National Environment Agency corruption

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.