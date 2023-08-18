NEA executive officer charged with taking bribes to be lenient in quality assurance audit

SINGAPORE: A National Environment Agency (NEA) executive officer was charged in court on Wednesday (Aug 16) for corruption.

The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said in a news release on Tuesday that Singaporean Ruzdiman Salhan, 42, allegedly obtained and attempted to receive bribes in the form of loans amounting to S$24,420 (US$18,000) between May 2019 and April 2022.

This was from eight current and former employees of YS Yong Services and were inducements to "show leniency" during the quality assurance audit of cleaning works by the company for the routes under Ruzdiman's inspection.

He faces 15 charges for his alleged offences. If convicted of corruption, Ruzdiman can be fined up to S$100,000, jailed for up to five years, or both.