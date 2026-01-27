Cloud cover hinders hotspot detection, but winds could still bring haze from persistent fires: NEA

SINGAPORE: Dense cloud cover obstructed satellite views north of Singapore on Tuesday (Jan 27) and prevented the detection of hotspots, but weather conditions could transport smoke haze from "persistent fires" towards the country, said the National Environment Agency (NEA).

In an update on Facebook, the agency cited the dry weather ahead and prevailing winds from the north and northeast as factors for possible hazy conditions.

On Tuesday, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) readings were in the good to moderate range. As of 6pm, it ranged from 39 to 61, remaining within the good to moderate range.

The 24-hour PSI is computed based on six air pollutants - PM2.5, PM10, ozone, sulphur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide and carbon monoxide.

It serves as an indicator of Singapore's daily air quality and is the reading that NEA's daily health advisories are based on.