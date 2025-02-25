Large crowds expected at columbaria, Choa Chu Kang cemetery during peak visiting days in March and April

SINGAPORE: Large crowds are expected at Choa Chu Kang Cemetery, Choa Chu Kang Columbarium, Mandai Columbarium and Yishun Columbarium during peak periods in March and April, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Tuesday (Feb 25).

Crowds are expected on 13 peak days, comprising Hari Raya Puasa on Mar 31, the Qing Ming festival on Apr 4, Good Friday on Apr 18 and the 10 Saturdays and Sundays between Mar 22 and Apr 20.

In a statement, NEA advised the public to consider visiting the facilities outside the peak days.

To better manage the crowds, NEA said that the columbaria will be open 24 hours from Mar 22 to Apr 20.

Only next-of-kin with inland ash scattering permits will be allowed entry to the Garden of Peace at Choa Chu Kang Cemetery during the 13 peak days. This is to "accord privacy" to those who have applied for the ash scattering on those days, NEA said.

The Garden of Peace will only be opened to the public on weekdays during the designated period.