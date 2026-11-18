SINGAPORE: Consumers may soon be able to pay by tapping their smartphones at NETS payment points instead of scanning a QR code, with the payment services group set to pilot the new feature in Toa Payoh from December.

The two-month pilot could be followed by a nationwide rollout if successful, NETS said on Wednesday (Nov 18).

The new “tap QR to pay” feature allows users with near-field communication (NFC)-enabled smartphones to initiate payments at NETS NFC-enabled SGQR acceptance points without having to open the NETS app first.

Users will then be taken through a payment process similar to scanning a QR code.

The feature, which supports both SGQR codes and QR codes generated on payment systems, will initially be available through the NETS app, with support for other participating bank apps and digital wallets expected over time.

NETS said it is the first to pilot the tap QR to pay functionality via SGQR, Singapore’s single standardised QR code.

The pilot comes as NETS rolls out a refreshed app that allows families in Singapore to manage their dependents’ spending through a family wallet, while tourists can also use the app to pay like a local.

Travellers whose home-country payment apps are not linked to SGQR can now access the local payments ecosystem using the NETS app.

This follows an earlier announcement last June of Paynow Generation 2, which outlined enhancements to the instant digital payment service, of which NETS is a partner.

The app, which is accepted at more than 50,000 NETS-enabled SGQR acceptance points, will give overseas visitors a way to pay while exploring Singapore without relying on cash or card acceptance.

Tourists from China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, which already have established QR cross-border linkages with Singapore, can continue to pay directly through their local bank or wallet apps.

The refreshed app shifts it from a utility-focused payment application primarily serving motorists to a broader lifestyle platform, said NETS.

"This evolution supports NETS' strategy to deepen consumer engagement by complementing its payment services with relevant lifestyle experiences within a single app experience," the group said.

One new feature is the family wallet, which allows users to support and monitor family spending. Under the new NETS app, users can use sub-wallets to support the daily spending needs of dependents such as children, elderly family members and domestic workers.

The primary user can set spending limits and receive notifications of transactions made through the sub-wallets.

The NETSPay wallet was previously discontinued from the NETSPay app in December 2020, three years after its launch in 2017.

Making payments through the NETS app wallet would limit "potential financial exposure" to a user's primary bank account, while maintaining the convenience of digital payments, NETS said.

A mini programme module will also be launched in the NETS App towards the end of November, with sub-applications allowing users to shop and access participating merchants' services without downloading a separate app.

The NETS group operates Singapore's national debit scheme, allowing customers of local banks to make payments at over 150,000 acceptance points. Its network also accepts overseas wallet and foreign card payments, such as through apps like Alipay+ and cards from UnionPay.