Singapore to get new auditor-general in February

SINGAPORE: Singapore will have a new auditor-general from Feb 8, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Friday (Jan 10).

Mr Ng Wai Choong, who is currently the commissioner of Inland Revenue and chief executive officer of the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS), will succeed Ms Goh Soon Poh.

He will retire from the civil service on Feb 7, while Ms Goh will retire as auditor-general upon the completion of her term on Feb 8.

Ms Goh, 62, has 40 years of public sector experience and has been Singapore's auditor-general for the last six years.

“Under her leadership, the Auditor-General’s Office (AGO) sharpened its audit strategy and harnessed the use of data and technology to strengthen the quality of audit,” said PMO.

“AGO also enhanced its communication and dialogue with public sector agencies to work together to enhance public accountability and strengthen financial governance in the public sector.”

Before her appointment in February 2019, Ms Goh held senior management positions, including at the Ministry of Education (MOE), the Ministry of Finance (MOF), Public Service Division (PSD), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the PMO.

She was also awarded the Public Administration Medal (Silver) in 2000 and the Public Administration Medal (Gold) in 2015.

Head of Civil Service Leo Yip thanked Ms Goh for her 40 years of "significant contribution" to public service and her six years of leadership in the AGO, PMO added.

Her successor has 35 years of public sector experience.

Mr Ng, 59, was appointed deputy secretary of industry at the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) from 2004 to 2007 and served concurrently as chief executive of the then-Competition Commission of Singapore from 2005 to 2006.

In 2007, he was appointed deputy secretary of policy at MOF, before taking on the role of Energy Market Authority (EMA) chief executive in 2015.

Since 2018, Mr Ng has been the commissioner of Inland Revenue and IRAS CEO.

He was awarded the Public Administration Medal (Silver) in 2006 and the Public Administration Medal (Gold) in 2020.