New crane tips over at Tuas Port during delivery; no injuries reported

SINGAPORE: A new crane tipped over at Tuas Port as it was being delivered, said the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and PSA Singapore in a joint media statement on Sunday (Jun 15).
The new quay crane was being delivered to a non-operational berth at about 1.20pm on Sunday when it tipped over.
There were no injuries or fatalities, said MPA and PSA.
A video of the incident's aftermath circulating online shows the fallen crane with clouds of dust kicked up around it, as someone off camera says in Mandarin that the crane has fallen.
"No damage has been assessed to adjacent port equipment and facilities," said MPA and PSA.
"All of PSA's current operational berths remain fully accessible, and all port operations and port development works remain unaffected."
MPA and PSA added that the incident is under investigation, and that the two organisations will work with the relevant authorities regarding the incident.
Envisioned to be the world’s largest automated container terminal in the world when completed, PSA's Tuas Port started operations in 2021.
The port had 11 berths in operation as of May, with the opening of one more berth expected this year. Four more berths are scheduled to become operational in 2026, and a further two in 2027.
When fully completed in the 2040s, Tuas Port will have a handling capacity of 65 million twenty-foot equivalent units, or TEUs, of containers.