New crane tips over at Tuas Port during delivery; no injuries reported

SINGAPORE: A new crane tipped over at Tuas Port as it was being delivered, said the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and PSA Singapore in a joint media statement on Sunday (Jun 15).

The new quay crane was being delivered to a non-operational berth at about 1.20pm on Sunday when it tipped over.

There were no injuries or fatalities, said MPA and PSA.

A video of the incident's aftermath circulating online shows the fallen crane with clouds of dust kicked up around it, as someone off camera says in Mandarin that the crane has fallen.