New Enabling Services Hub to offer more community support to those with disabilities, caregivers in Bedok, Tampines
Social service agencies SG Enable and the Society for the Physically Disabled launched the facility in Tampines West Community Club to help residents with autism or intellectual, physical and sensory disabilities make friends and learn while having fun.
SINGAPORE: Mr Shawn Lin lives with Down syndrome and has spent much of the last eight years at home, passing his time by watching television shows.
His father Stephen Lin told CNA that after the 34-year-old graduated and finished his workshop at social service agency MINDS and Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities, “we had no other avenue where we could place him”.
Things are different now, after the Society for the Physically Disabled (SPD), a social service agency which advocates for people with disabilities, introduced the family to the Enabling Services Hub.
SPD and SG Enable launched the facility in Tampines West Community Club on Monday (Aug 14), to help residents with autism or intellectual, physical and sensory disabilities make friends and learn while having fun.
The Tampines space offers more community support to those with disabilities and their caregivers living in Bedok and Tampines.
It also provides activities such as exercise sessions, volunteering opportunities, as well as classes on digital skills and money management.
Mr Shawn Lin now volunteers at a nearby library three days a week, and also learns arts and crafts.
"He used to sleep late (and) wake up late, but it's the other way around now. Because once he's got activities, he's all cleaned up. (He's) very keen to go to bed early and wake up early,” said Mr Stephen Lin, of his son’s daily routine.
The arrangement has also helped his son build social connections with others, he added.
AN INCLUSIVE SOCIETY
SG Enable’s director of service coordination and advice Chloe Huang said: “There are actually persons with disabilities in the community that may not be enrolled in any government-funded disability services.
“Some of them may never have attended early intervention or have dropped out from special education schools. We hope that by setting up this hub they can get to be socially engaged or participate in community activities.”
At the launch ceremony of the Tampines facility on Monday, Social and Family Development Minister Masagos Zulkifli called on community partners and individuals to play an active part in building an inclusive society.
He asked Singaporeans to “weave inclusion into the very fabric of our neighbourhoods” and to help the authorities “design meaningful programmes” for those with disabilities.
“Residents can volunteer to organise accessible community gatherings or outings. Community partners can make their events and activities more inclusive and accessible. Local businesses can offer employment opportunities for persons with disabilities,” he said.
The idea of an Enabling Services Hub first appeared in the fourth iteration of the Enabling Masterplan launched in August last year.
In the hubs, caregivers can also tap on peer support networks and respite care services there, to get a short-term break from their duties.
For instance, while Mr Shawn Lin is occupied with his activities, his parents can catch a breather.
Mr Stephen Lin told CNA that his wife can have “some peaceful time for herself”, while he can head off to work.
They hope the activity sessions could last longer, so that his son can spend more time meaningfully engaged, and also hopefully pick up more life skills, such as cooking.