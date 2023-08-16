New Enabling Services Hub to offer more community support to those with disabilities, caregivers in Bedok, Tampines

SINGAPORE: Mr Shawn Lin lives with Down syndrome and has spent much of the last eight years at home, passing his time by watching television shows.

His father Stephen Lin told CNA that after the 34-year-old graduated and finished his workshop at social service agency MINDS and Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities, “we had no other avenue where we could place him”.

Things are different now, after the Society for the Physically Disabled (SPD), a social service agency which advocates for people with disabilities, introduced the family to the Enabling Services Hub.

SPD and SG Enable launched the facility in Tampines West Community Club on Monday (Aug 14), to help residents with autism or intellectual, physical and sensory disabilities make friends and learn while having fun.