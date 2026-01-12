Law passed allowing public sector data to be shared with ‘trusted external partners’

SINGAPORE: Public sector agencies will be able to share data with "trusted external partners" whom they work with for legitimate public interest purposes after parliament passed legal amendments on Monday (Jan 12).

Currently, the Public Sector (Governance) Act (PSGA) allows government agencies to share data with one another. When the PSGA amendments come into force, the government will be able to share data with private organisations, such as social service agencies, community partners and self-help groups.

Examples of these organisations that currently work with ministries include SG Enable, the Chinese Development Assistance Council, Mendaki, Sinda and the Eurasian Association.

Under the amended Act, agencies are allowed to share data with external partners only when three "safeguards" are met.

This means that the data can only be shared if there is a legitimate purpose, if a minister or the minister's delegate has authorised it, and if these organisations are held to the same data protection standards that public sector agencies already adopt.

Speaking in parliament, Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Jasmin Lau said that the changes represented a "careful evolution" of the PSGA.

"It extends our data sharing and governance framework that has enabled better services within government, to trusted partnerships beyond government, all while keeping clear what our purpose is, ensuring that there is high-level oversight, strong safeguards and strong accountability," she said.

ADDRESSING A GAP

Introduced in 2018, the PSGA allows public sector agencies to share data with one another for seven purposes, all of which support the public interest.

"Since then, the PSGA has enabled public sector agencies to work together to better serve Singaporeans through data, resulting in more data-driven policies and schemes, faster implementation, and more citizen-centric support and services," said the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) in a press release.

The ministry added that data sharing between agencies has enabled "automatic qualification and disbursement" for various support schemes, such as the Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers scheme and the Majulah Package.