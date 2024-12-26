National University Health System to get new chairman

SINGAPORE: Mr Tan Chong Meng will take over from Mr Hsieh Fu Hua as chairman of the Board of the National University Health System (NUHS), the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Thursday (Dec 26).

Mr Tan is the chairman of JTC Corporation and has been a member of the NUHS Board since 2011, serving as deputy chairman since 2022.

His term as chairman will run from Jan 1, 2025, to Dec 31, 2027.

NUHS is one of the three public healthcare clusters in Singapore and runs healthcare institutions such as National University Hospital, Alexandra Hospital and polyclinics.

"Mr Tan is an accomplished business leader with extensive experience in strategy and management across various private and public sector roles, including as a current board director of Temasek Holdings and previously as the group chief executive officer of PSA International," MOH said in a press release.

"As chairman of NUHS, Mr Tan will provide strategic leadership and guidance to the cluster, as NUHS continues to transform its health system, pedagogy and workforce to drive clinical excellence through research and innovation, and provide safe and quality care for patients while ensuring longer-term sustainability."

Mr Tan was co-chair of the Emerging Stronger Task Force, a committee set up by the government during the COVID-19 pandemic to guide Singapore’s recovery.

He was also conferred the National Meritorious Service Medal (COVID-19) in 2022 and received the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) Medal of Commendation (Gold) in 2023.

"Mr Tan will also play a pivotal role in leading NUHS through key infrastructure projects such as the development of the new Tengah General and Community Hospitals, and the redevelopment of the Alexandra Hospital (AH) campus and National University Hospital (NUH) campus," said MOH.

"DEDICATION TO ADVANCING HEALTHCARE"

The ministry also thanked Mr Hsieh for his service, having led NUHS as chairman since 2019.

"During his time as chairman of NUHS, Mr Hsieh led the cluster from strength to strength to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic as a leading healthcare and academic system in Singapore, with notable achievements in enhancing corporate governance, care transformation, innovation and talent development," said MOH.

"He championed staff mental wellness and welfare, actively engaging with clinical and administrative leaders across all healthcare institutions within NUHS."

During his tenure, Mr Hsieh oversaw major transformations in NUHS, including the merger of JurongHealth institutions Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and Jurong Community Hospital with NUHS.

The NUHS Infrastructure Development Master Plan was launched during his tenure, and is an ongoing key redevelopment project to enhance healthcare facilities and services, while improving patient experience and expanding capacity across the NUHS academic health system and its entities.

Alexandra Hospital held its groundbreaking ceremony for redevelopment in May 2024, and the National University Hospital is scheduled to begin its redevelopment in 2025.

"Mr Hsieh’s tenure as chairman is marked by his dedication to advancing healthcare innovation and collaboration," said NUHS in a release on Thursday.

"His clarity of vision has steered NUHS through significant milestones. Notably, Mr Hsieh’s leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic positioned NUHS as a trailblazer in delivering care beyond hospital walls and other transformative efforts."