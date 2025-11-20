New Ubin Seafood co-founder admits beating red light in fatal collision with cyclist

SINGAPORE: The co-founder of New Ubin Seafood group pleaded guilty in court on Thursday (Nov 20) to beating a red light and colliding with a cyclist, causing his death.

Pang Seng Meng, a 69-year-old Singaporean, attended the hearing with a walking stick in hand.

He pleaded guilty to one count of driving his vehicle without due care and attention, causing death to 41-year-old Myanmar national Chit Oo Maung.

The court heard that Pang was driving a vehicle along Bukit Batok East Avenue 2 on the morning of Mar 2, 2022.

At 9.15am, as he was approaching the signalised cross junction between Bukit Batok East Avenue 2 and Bukit Batok East Avenue 5, he entered the junction without conforming to the red light signal in his direction.

His vehicle collided with the victim, who was cycling across the pedestrian crossing. The victim was flung off the bicycle and landed on the road.

The impact cracked Pang's windscreen, dented the bonnet and left scratches on the front of his vehicle.

The court heard that the light had already turned red before Pang drove past the stop line and entered the junction.

The victim was taken to hospital and was presented as a standby case for traumatic brain injury.

He had an episode of seizures on the scene, and had multiple skull factures. He died later that evening.

ISSUES WITH HIS SIGHT

At the time of the incident, Pang was suffering from multiple eye conditions, including glaucoma, myopia and astigmatism.

He was diagnosed with glaucoma in March 2015 and knew that he was suffering from these three conditions.

He was not wearing spectacles at the time of the incident.

In a police statement, Pang said he could not recall seeing the traffic light showing red.

"I can only say that I am short-sighted, and I did not wear my glasses on the day of accident. If I had worn my glasses, I believed that I could have spotted the red light, as well as the cyclist and (avoided) the accident," he said.

The court heard that Pang had previously committed multiple traffic violations, including failing to conform to a red light and speeding.

Pang's lawyers, Ms Stephania Wong and Mr Yusfiyanto from Rajah & Tann, sought an adjournment in order to obtain medical reports that they said would be relevant to their submissions on sentence.

The Ubin Seafood name goes back to the 1980s when the zi char eatery was established on Pulau Ubin to cater to hungry water skiers from Punggol, CNA Lifestyle previously reported.

The group is now under Pang's son, Alexander.

Mitigation and sentencing was adjourned to January.

For driving without due care and consideration, causing death, Pang could be jailed for up to three years, fined up to S$10,000, or both. He could also be banned from driving.