Man charged with lighting up fireworks at open field near Novena

SINGAPORE: A 39-year-old man was charged on Thursday (Oct 23) for lighting up fireworks along the open field near Novena last week.

On Oct 18, Dilip Kumar Nirmal Kumar allegedly lit up fireworks along the open field of Carlisle Road, committing an offence under the Guns, Explosives and Weapons Control Act 2021.

The field borders Carlisle Road, Norfolk Road and Cambridge Road and was vacant after the former Cambridge Primary School moved more than 25 years ago, according to Member of Parliament for the area Alvin Tan.

A tender for the land was awarded to Tanglin Rugby Club in August last year.

This case emerged after a clip of the fireworks was posted online. The police confirmed at the time that a report had been lodged and that investigations were ongoing.

Dilip, who appeared in court on Thursday via video link, will return to court on Nov 20.

The punishment for the unauthorised use of a prohibited explosive is a jail term of up to five years and a fine of up to S$100,000 (US$77,000).