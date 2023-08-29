Police called after man disrupts Ng Kok Song’s Clementi walkabout, shouting profanities

SINGAPORE: Presidential candidate Ng Kok Song's walkabout in Clementi Central was disrupted on Tuesday evening (Aug 29) when a man rode his bicycle into the crowd twice, shouting profanities and making threatening gestures.

This happened at around 7pm near Clementi Mall.

Mr Ng was not hurt during the incident, his presidential team said in a statement.

"There are no plans to cancel Mr Ng's remaining walkabouts and activities on the final day of the campaign period," the team added.

The man who disrupted the walkabout first appeared on a bicycle near the fountains next to Clementi Mall, wearing a red T-shirt.

At the time, Mr Ng was posing for photos with his fiancee Sybil Lau and members of the public. He had been speaking to residents for about 30 minutes after finishing an interview with reporters.

The man then rode his bicycle into the crowd.

Mr Ng's younger brother Charles Ng stepped between the presidential candidate and the man, and repeatedly gestured for him to leave while telling him that he was disrupting the walkabout.

The man shouted for Mr Ng to "go home", made threatening gestures and hurled vulgarities.

The younger Mr Ng and other members of the team stood in between the man and the presidential candidate and signalled to the public that the photo-taking session was off.