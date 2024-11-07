Man charged in hit-and-run accident on Nicoll Highway that killed cyclist, allegedly drove against traffic

SINGAPORE: A driver allegedly involved in a hit-and-run case that killed a cyclist along Nicoll Highway last December was charged in court on Wednesday (Nov 6).

Tan Yong Ren, 34, was slapped with seven charges, including dangerous driving causing death as a repeat offender as well as obstructing justice.

A coroner's court had heard on Sep 19 that Tan was driving against traffic and believed to be drunk when his car collided with 45-year-old cyclist Basra Rajan Singh.

According to charge sheets, Tan was previously convicted in 2012 for causing grievous hurt by an act which endangers life or the personal safety of others, and for causing death by a rash or negligent act. Court documents did not provide details on the case.

In its news release on Thursday, police said they were alerted to the accident at 5.10am on Dec 19, 2023.

The cyclist was taken unconscious to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

"The driver did not stop to render assistance to the injured cyclist, but allegedly fled the scene after the accident," police said. "He also did not report the accident to the police within 24 hours."

The driver’s identity was established through ground inquiries, and with the aid of a witness and video footage from police cameras and the Land Transport Authority (LTA). He was arrested on the same day.

Tan was charged on Wednesday with the following offences:

Dangerous driving as a repeat offender

Dangerous driving causing death as a repeat offender

Failing to stop after an accident

Failing to report an accident within 24 hours

Moving the vehicle without a police officer’s authority

Failing to render assistance to the injured

Obstructing course of justice.

The cyclist, who was from the United Kingdom, was cycling along Nicoll Highway towards the direction of Guillemard Road in the early hours of Dec 19 last year.

Footage from a Land Transport Authority camera showed a vehicle going against the flow of traffic along Nicoll Highway, towards Rochor, a coroner's court had heard two months ago.

It showed Mr Singh cycling and trying to avoid colliding with the car, but in vain. The head-on collision saw Mr Singh flung upwards before landing on the road.

According to the investigating officer, Tan said he had "dozed off momentarily" before the collision.

For dangerous driving causing death as a repeat offender, he could be jailed for between four and 15 years.

If convicted of dangerous driving as a repeat offender, he could face a fine of up to S$10,000, a jail term of up to two years, or both. The car involved may be liable for forfeiture.

The two offences also carry a penalty of disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.

For the offences of failing to stop after an accident, failing to report an accident within 24 hours, and moving the vehicle without a police officer’s authority, each carries a fine of up to S$1,000, a jail term of up to three months, or both.