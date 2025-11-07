57 names proposed for Nominated Member of Parliament positions

SINGAPORE: Fifty-seven names have been put up for consideration for Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) positions, the Office of the Clerk of Parliament said on Friday (Nov 7).

Members of the public were invited to submit their nominations from Oct 8, with nominations closing at 4.30pm on Thursday.

The two independent candidates who contested in GE2025 told CNA last month that they had their sights set on NMP seats.

Former Radin Mas SMC candidate Darryl Lo said on Oct 29 that he had submitted his nomination online and showed a copy of the confirmation email he received after sending in his bid.

Mr Jeremy Tan, who contested the Mountbatten single-member ward, also told CNA he intended to do the same.

But when asked on Friday, Mr Tan would not confirm he had submitted his nomination online.

Up to nine NMPs, who are meant to offer alternative voices in the House, can be appointed to parliament by the president for a term of two-and-a-half years on the recommendation of the Special Select Committee of Parliament chaired by Speaker Seah Kian Peng.

The other seven members of the committee are Mr Chan Chun Sing, Mr Desmond Lee, Ms Indranee Rajah, Mr Zaqy Mohamad, Dr Janil Puthucheary, Ms Sim Ann and Mr Louis Chua.