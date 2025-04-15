One in five Northshore Plaza businesses shutter amid increased competition and higher rents

SINGAPORE: Business at Northshore Plaza in Punggol town has been hit hard by rent hikes and competition from a newly opened mall nearby, according to tenants and residents.

This has led to the closure of several retail units at the shopping centre, located in Singapore's northeast and comprising two sections - Northshore Plaza 1 and 2 - connected by a bridge across Northshore Drive.

When CNA visited the mall on Monday (Apr 14), there were at least 10 retail spaces - out of about 50 in total - that were either vacant or in the process of being replaced by a new tenant.

A staff member at a dental clinic, who declined to be named, said that since she began working there from August 2024, she has seen at least six shops close down - including a Chinese herbal store, a pizzeria, a Japanese restaurant and hotpot chain Haidilao.

“There are fewer options for lunch now, and it’s very boring,” she said.