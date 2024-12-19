'We are very sorry': Government apologises for confusion, anxiety over NRIC unmasking saga
The government apologised during a press conference on Thursday, with ACRA chief executive Chia-Tern Huey Min saying the incident was due to a lapse in coordination.
SINGAPORE: The government apologised to the public on Thursday (Dec 19) for the saga over unmasking National Registration Identity Card (NRIC) numbers.
“We are very sorry to have caused them much anxiety,” said Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo at a press conference, adding that the public’s concerns are taken seriously.
“We had wanted to give them better protection, and this required a change in our policy involving the use of NRIC numbers, because the current situation leaves us vulnerable.”
The government had intended to make the change only after explaining to citizens the rationale but before it could do so, the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) went ahead and launched its Bizfile portal, with a search function that produced people's names and full NRIC numbers.
“On behalf of ACRA, I would like to apologise for causing anxiety and concerns to members of the public over the disclosure of NRIC numbers on our Bizfile portal,” said ACRA’s chief executive Chia-Tern Huey Min.
LAPSE OF COORDINATION
Mrs Chia-Tern said the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) had in July “issued a circular for government agencies to cease any planned use of masked NRIC numbers in new business processes and services”.
This was part of a wider government effort to uphold the use of NRIC numbers as a unique identifier, and to move away from the use of masked NRIC numbers, which provides a false sense of security, she said.
“Unfortunately, there was a lapse of coordination between the staff on how this was to be implemented. ACRA then proceeded on the misunderstanding that it should unmask NRIC numbers in the new Bizfile portal,” explained Mrs Chia-Tern.
Acknowledging the mistake and oversight on ACRA’s part, she reiterated her apology for the anxiety and confusion caused to the public.
“As the owner of the Bizfile portal, ACRA should have been more mindful that many Singaporeans have long treated their NRIC numbers as private and confidential information, and would not want to have their full NRIC numbers searchable on the new portal,” said Mrs Chia-Tern.
“We should also have taken more deliberate care to ensure that such information, deemed sensitive by many, is provided only when needed.”
As Singapore's national business registry, ACRA has to keep an accessible repository of information on business entities and the people behind them to facilitate due diligence checks, she said. This ensures corporate transparency and guards against illicit activities.
Second Minister for Finance Indranee Rajah emphasised that the shift in policy does not mean that all masked NRIC numbers will necessarily become unmasked.
“That's exactly what ACRA thought too, so I'm just trying to illustrate that that’s how the error occurred,” she said.
LEARNING FROM THIS EPISODE
“ACRA will learn from this lesson and tighten our systems and processes,” said Mrs Chia-Tern, adding that the search function in question has already been disabled.
Ms Indranee, who is also Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, said that the authorities do not take this incident lightly.
“MOF (Ministry of Finance) and ACRA will learn from this episode and setback,” she said.
“We are thoroughly reviewing the incident to identify areas where we should have done and can do better, including improving the communication and coordination between agencies, and the features of our digital services.”
In response to a CNA question on whether any action will be taken towards staff from ACRA or any other agency found responsible for this lapse, Ms Indranee said it would be “premature at this stage to say whether anything is going to happen to the particular staff in question”.
“You must remember, this is an instance of a misunderstanding. And I think one has to ascertain exactly how that came about and have a look at the full facts, before deciding on what, if anything, needs to be done,” she said.
COMMUNICATING WITH THE PUBLIC
Ms Indranee also addressed the speed of the authorities’ public response, noting the five-day gap from when the first media statement was put out after the incident broke.
Before Thursday’s press conference could be convened, more thorough checks had to be done all the way down to the staff level, as the situation occurred suddenly and also involved multiple parties, with two ministries and one agency, she said.
“So it does take a little bit of time, and that's why there's a bit of a gap. Obviously, if we can do it faster, that would be ideal, but that is the reason why there is a bit of a gap between the earlier statement and this,” said Ms Indranee.
She said that the original plan to roll out the policy shift was to have “a phased out sequence with the proper communications”.
“But what happened in this instance is that, because of a misunderstanding, the numbers inadvertently got put out, then it became an issue, and then everything got accelerated,” she said.
Ms Indranee said the government will do its best to consult, explain, take feedback and communicate with the public in the proper sequence and as quickly as possible.
However, when unintended disruptions to communications plans come along, as with the ACRA incident, “what's very important is to be able to let all of you know what happened, and also to express our sincere regrets and apologies that it happened, and to reassure people on this”, she said.
Mrs Teo said the incident was “really unfortunate” as it arose out of a misunderstanding.
“If things had gone according to plan, we would have had the chance to do the proper communications. And that is just really something that should not have happened, but it did happen, and for which we are very sorry.”