Average of 10 to 11 NSFs died during service per year in last decade: Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE: An average of 10 to 11 full-time national servicemen (NSFs) died during service annually from 2016 to 2025, Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing said on Tuesday (Nov 3).

These were due to various causes, including suicides, road traffic accidents and natural causes such as illnesses, said Mr Chan in a written parliamentary answer.

Consistent with the national trend for males aged 10 to 30, the leading causes of death were suicide, followed by road traffic accidents.

Mr Chan was responding to a question filed by MP Fadli Fawzi (WP-Aljunied) about the number of NSFs in the last decade who have died of unnatural causes in the Singapore Armed Forces, Singapore Police Force and Singapore Civil Defence Force. He also asked for the main causes of these deaths and the steps taken to reduce their incidence.

Every year, about 45,000 male Singaporeans and permanent residents serve their full-time national service in the three uniformed services.

“Over the same period, an average of about four NSFs per year passed away due to suicide. This translates to an average annual suicide rate of 0.009 per cent among NSFs,” said Mr Chan.

He noted that this was lower than the national suicide rate of 0.014 per cent for males in 2024, which was the most recent year for which national suicide numbers were finalised.

“Beyond these numbers, every death represents a tragic loss of life, leaving behind grieving families and loved ones. We take every loss of life seriously, and our deepest condolences go out to the families affected,” said Mr Chan.

He added that the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) take the safety and well-being of every NSF seriously.

Every death is thoroughly investigated and, where relevant, measures are put in place to reduce the likelihood of recurrence, said Mr Chan.

Responding to a question from MP Kenneth Tiong (WP-Aljunied) about the publishing of the figures, Mr Chan said that MINDEF and MHA already issue news releases when there is a death of a serviceman in camp, or while on duty.