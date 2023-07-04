Around 1,200 foreign healthcare workers granted PR status annually over last five years: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE: Around 1,200 foreign healthcare workers were granted permanent resident (PR) status on average each year over the past five years, Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung said on Monday (Jul 3).

More than six in 10 were nurses, while the remainder included doctors, allied health professionals and other healthcare workers, he said in a written answer to a parliamentary question.

Mr Ong was responding to a question from Member of Parliament Tan Wu Meng (PAP-Jurong) who had asked how many foreign healthcare workers have been granted Singapore PR status, and whether those foreign healthcare workers who have stood by Singapore and Singaporeans during the COVID-19 pandemic can be granted PR status more expeditiously.

More foreign nurses were granted PR status in the past year "in recognition of the essential role they played in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic" and in supporting Singapore’s growing healthcare needs, said Mr Ong.

Singapore's healthcare workforce comprises a sizeable majority of Singaporeans, and foreign manpower from many countries, he said, adding that "they serve patients alongside each other, and go through crisis together".

“Foreign healthcare workers are an integral part of our healthcare system, and for those who become valued members of our healthcare community and demonstrate commitment to Singapore, we have been and are prepared to grant them PR status."