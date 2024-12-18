Oatly to close its Singapore plant, 34 employees affected

SINGAPORE: Swedish drink company Oatly announced on Wednesday (Dec 18) the closure of its Singapore plant in Senoko after three years in operation.

The move aims to improve the company's "future cost structure and reduce future capital expenditure needs", the company said in a press release.

Oatly was in a partnership with Singapore food and beverage company Yeo's to produce its oat milk. The S$30 million (US$22 million) production plant opened in October 2021.

In response to CNA's queries, Oatly said 34 employees in Singapore will be affected by Wednesday's announcement. This will take place "through a phased approach over the coming months", a spokesperson said.

"We are committed to supporting all impacted employees and ensuring they are treated with respect and care in line with the company’s values; this includes offering outplacement assistance and training," the spokesperson added.

CNA has contacted Yeo's for more information.

The Food, Drinks and Allied Workers Union (FDAWU) said that Oatly is non-unionised.

FDAWU president Julie Cheong said that it will support affected union members where required by leveraging the wider labour movement network.

This includes using NTUC's Employment and Employability Institute to provide job matching and career advisory services.

Affected members can also call or email FDAWU for assistance.