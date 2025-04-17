OCBC Cycle 2025, scheduled for election weekend, to go virtual due to 'limited' security resources

SINGAPORE: Mass cycling event OCBC Cycle 2025 - scheduled for May 3 and 4 - will be converted to a pure virtual ride format due to "limited" security resources, said the organiser on Thursday (Apr 17).

Singapore will hold its 14th General Election on May 3, which falls on a Saturday.

"Given the scale of OCBC Cycle, massive security resources are required for the event’s road closures to ensure the security and safety of all event participants and other road users," said the event organiser.



During that weekend, such resources will be limited, it said.

The event cannot be rescheduled as "adequate space" at the Singapore Sports Hub is not available on any other weekends of 2025, it added.

The option to move OCBC Cycle to another venue was also explored, said OCBC Cycle.

However, there is no other suitable venue that can accommodate long-distance cycling city routes for as many as 7,000 cyclists, it added.

All participants, including those who have signed up for the 100km Virtual Ride and Round Island Virtual Ride, will get full refunds by the end of May.

Mass ride participants can take part in the virtual rides for free.

The OCBC Cycle Speedway Open Championship will also be cancelled due to the race format.

All virtual rides must be completed by Jun 2, said the organiser.

Participants may collect the event pack at the visitors centre at the Singapore Sports Hub from May 2 to May 4. They will also receive a medal after completing the virtual rides.

Registration for the event is closed, said OCBC Cycle, adding that all contests and promotions will proceed, with prizes for winners still to be given out.

Introduced in 2020 due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the Virtual Ride concept is not new and has been ongoing for the last 4 years.

From May 3 to Jun 2, participants who cycle the full distance at one go, anywhere safe, whether indoors or outdoors, will be considered to have completed the event.

Those who signed up for the 100km Virtual Ride can continue to complete their distance within four rides.

To show proof of the completion of the virtual ride, the participant has to use a fitness tracker or a workout app on a smartphone that can record the ride details.

An event medal will be mailed to the participant once the participant’s virtual ride distance is completed and proof of timing is received by the organiser, said OCBC Cycle.



Participants can download an electronic copy of the event certificate from the event website after their submitted virtual ride details are verified.