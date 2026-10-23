OCBC customers report issues with internet and mobile banking services

SINGAPORE: Customers of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC) reported issues with the bank's internet and mobile services on Friday (Oct 23).

Reports of issues with OCBC's services began to spike on Downdetector, which tracks problems with websites and services, at about 12.20pm. The number of reports peaked at more than 700 at about 1.10pm.

Some customers reported in comments on the bank's Facebook page that they were unable to use payment methods such as PayNow with the OCBC app.

OCBC replied to these comments, saying it was "working urgently to resolve the matter" and that it was "sorry for any inconvenience caused".

The OCBC app's login page displayed a notice stating: "You may have difficulty accessing the OCBC app and internet banking. We are sorry for the inconvenience and are working to bring things back to normal."

When users logged in, the app showed another notice on the account balance page stating: "This page is temporarily unavailable as we perform updates to improve your experience."