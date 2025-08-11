Trial to begin for former Hyflux CEO Olivia Lum, ex-CFO and directors

SINGAPORE: The trial of former Hyflux CEO Olivia Lum and five others begins on Monday (Aug 11) over the company's failure to disclose information about the Tuaspring integrated water and power project.

This comes nearly three years after they were charged - the culmination of a dramatic downfall for the water treatment firm.

Before Hyflux went into liquidation in July 2021, it was one of Singapore's most successful companies. Lum won accolades at a time when female founders were not common.

She now faces a months-long trial, along with former chief financial officer Cho Wee Peng and four independent directors.

