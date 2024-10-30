Property tycoon Ong Beng Seng allowed to leave Singapore with additional S$800,000 bail
Ong Beng Seng will be visiting London, Boston, Gibraltar and Spain between Oct 31 and Nov 9.
SINGAPORE: Property tycoon and hotelier Ong Beng Seng was granted permission by a court on Wednesday (Oct 30) to leave Singapore for over a week, with additional bail conditions including S$800,000 (US$603,600) cash bail.
On top of his existing bail of S$800,000, the 78-year-old Malaysian is now out on bail of S$1.6 million.
Ong appeared briefly in court around noon on Wednesday in a white shirt, with some friends and his lawyer, Mr Aaron Lee from Allen & Gledhill.
Mr Lee told the court that he was "very grateful for this urgent hearing".
He said the defence had made the application last Friday, with no objections from the prosecution as long as certain additional bail conditions were imposed.
Ong intends to visit London, followed by Boston in the United States for medical treatment.
After that, he will head to Gibraltar, a British Overseas Territory on Spain's south coast, followed by Spain for business and to break up the journey on the way back, Mr Lee said.
Ong will arrive back in Singapore on Nov 9, said the lawyer.
The prosecution had sought additional bail conditions, including cash bail of S$800,000 on top of his current bail.
Ong cannot travel with his bailor and he has to provide his travel itinerary to the investigating officer as well as his addresses of residence overseas.
He must remain contactable at all times and hand over his passport within 24 hours of his return.
The judge granted the application.
Earlier this month, the Singapore GP head was given a charge each under Section 165 and Section 204A of the Penal Code.
Section 165 relates to a public servant obtaining valuables from a person involved in official proceedings or business with the public servant, while Section 204A pertains to obstructing justice.
For the 204A charge, Ong is accused of abetting the obstruction of justice by intentionally aiding former transport minister S Iswaran to make a payment of S$5,700 (US$4,397) to Singapore GP between May 18, 2023 and May 25, 2023.
This was the cost of Iswaran's business class flight ticket from Doha to Singapore on Dec 11, 2022, which had been paid for by Singapore GP.
Ong allegedly instructed a Mok Chee Liang to bill the cost of the flight to Iswaran, who then made payment. Ong is said to have known that his act was likely to obstruct the course of justice.
For the charge under Section 165, Ong is said to have abetted by instigating Iswaran, a public servant, to obtain a "valuable thing" for no consideration by offering Iswaran a trip to Doha with Ong, and making arrangements for it in December 2022.
The arrangements were:
- An outbound flight on Ong's private plane from Singapore to Doha valued at US$7,700.
- One night’s stay at Four Seasons Hotel Doha worth S$4,737.63, through Singapore GP.
- A business class flight from Doha to Singapore worth S$5,700, through Singapore GP.
Ong's case is slated for a pre-trial conference on Nov 15.
If convicted of the charge under Section 165, Ong could face a jail term of up to two years, a fine, or both.
If convicted of obstructing justice, the charge under Section 204A, Ong could face a jail term of up to seven years, a fine, or both.