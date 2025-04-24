Property tycoon Ong Beng Seng allowed to leave Singapore for over two weeks with additional S$800,000 bail

SINGAPORE: Property tycoon and hotelier Ong Beng Seng was granted permission by a court on Thursday (Apr 24) to leave Singapore for over two weeks, with additional bail conditions including S$800,000 in surety.

This is on top of his existing bail of S$800,000, bringing his total bail to S$1.6 million.

According to court documents, the 79-year-old Malaysian will be travelling to London, Boston, Miami, New York and Florence between Apr 28 and May 16 for work-related purposes.

Ong, who has bone marrow cancer, is also making the trip for medical-related purposes, his spokesperson told CNA.

The 79-year-old businessman was charged on Oct 4 in relation to the case involving former transport minister S Iswaran, who was sentenced to 12 months’ jail.

He faces two charges, including one count of abetting a public servant in obtaining valuables by offering Iswaran a trip to Doha with him and making arrangements for it in December 2022.

The arrangements were:

An outbound flight on Ong's private plane from Singapore to Doha valued at US$7,700

One night’s stay at Four Seasons Hotel Doha worth S$4,737.63, through Singapore GP

A business class flight from Doha to Singapore worth S$5,700, through Singapore GP

Ong is known for being one of the people responsible for bringing the Formula 1 night race to Singapore and owns the rights to the Singapore Grand Prix.

For the other charge of obstruction of justice, Ong is accused of abetting the obstruction of justice by intentionally aiding Iswaran to make a payment of S$5,700 to Singapore GP between May 18, 2023 and May 25, 2023.

This was the cost of Iswaran's business class flight ticket from Doha to Singapore on Dec 11, 2022, which had been paid for by Singapore GP.

Ong was previously granted permission to leave Singapore for over a week in October 2024 for medical and work-related purposes.

Under the conditions of his latest application, Ong cannot travel with his bailor and has to provide his travel itinerary to the investigating officer, as well as details of where he will be staying overseas.

He must remain contactable at all times and hand over his passport within 24 hours of his return.

Ong’s case is slated for a pre-trial conference on Apr 25.