Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore live

Live: Property tycoon Ong Beng Seng arrives at court to face charges over Iswaran case
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

live Singapore

Live: Property tycoon Ong Beng Seng arrives at court to face charges over Iswaran case

Ong Beng Seng is accused of abetting a public servant in obtaining gifts and obstruction of justice.

Live: Property tycoon Ong Beng Seng arrives at court to face charges over Iswaran case

Property tycoon Ong Beng Seng arriving at the State Courts on Oct 4, 2024. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

04 Oct 2024 01:31PM (Updated: 04 Oct 2024 02:24PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Property tycoon, hotelier and Singapore GP head Ong Beng Seng is expected to be charged on Friday (Oct 4) over his involvement in the case of former transport minister S Iswaran. 

Mr Ong, 78, faces one charge of abetting a public servant in obtaining gifts and another charge of obstructing justice.

Iswaran, who was sentenced to one year in jail on Thursday, pleaded guilty to obtaining items such as Formula 1 tickets and a trip to Doha from Mr Ong.

Follow live updates:

Source: CNA/gr

Related Topics

Ong Beng Seng court crime S Iswaran

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement