Tycoon Ong Beng Seng set to return to court for sentencing
Tycoon Ong Beng Seng set to return to court for sentencing

Ong Beng Seng leaves the State Courts after he pleaded guilty to one charge of abetting S Iswaran to obstruct the course of justice, on Aug 4, 2025. (File photo: CNA/Wallace Woon)

15 Aug 2025 01:32PM (Updated: 15 Aug 2025 01:38PM)
SINGAPORE: All eyes will be on the State Courts on Friday (Aug 15) as property tycoon Ong Beng Seng – widely known for bringing Formula 1 to Singapore – learns his fate.

The 79-year-old billionaire pleaded guilty on Aug 4 to abetting former Transport Minister S Iswaran in obstructing the course of justice.

Both the prosecution and defence had argued that due to Ong's poor health, he should not spend time in jail on the grounds of judicial mercy.

Ong is set to return to court for sentencing on Friday.

Follow live: 

Source: CNA/gr

