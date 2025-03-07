Singapore to set up safety commission in 2026 for victims of online harms
Victims can ask for perpetrators’ information for reasons such as to start legal proceedings.
SINGAPORE: A new government agency supporting victims of online harms will be set up in the first half of 2026.
One of the functions of the Online Safety Commission will be to help such victims should they request perpetrators’ information for purposes such as to commence legal proceedings.
This information will go beyond the perpetrator's IP address to possibly include personal identification.
Speaking on the Ministry of Digital Development and Information's (MDDI) spending plans for the year, Digital Development and Information Minister Josephine Teo said on Friday (Mar 7) that a proposed law - the Online Safety (Relief & Accountability) Bill - will be introduced later this year to establish the Online Safety Commission (OSC).
The new agency will assist the victims to get "timely help" if they encounter online harms, she said in parliament.
"Victims will be able to request the OSC to issue a direction to the platform to take down the offensive content. The platform must also remove existing identical copies on the platform," Mrs Teo added.
"The new law will also help victims hold their perpetrators accountable. If they want to sue the perpetrators, they can request the OSC to direct the platform to provide information about the perpetrators."
Plans for the agency were first announced by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong last year.
The agency will come under the Infocomm Media Development Authority and also work with social media platforms to take down content harmful to victims.
Earlier this week, the Ministry of Law announced that authorities are developing new legislation to clearly define the types of online harms, providing a clear legal basis for victims to hold those responsible to account. It could apply to serious harms such as online harassment and abuse of intimate images.
There will also be new mechanisms to address the issue of online anonymity being misused by perpetrators of online harm.
Friday's announcement follows a one-month public consultation launched by the law ministry and MDDI in November last year, on proposed legislation and measures to enhance online safety.
In their findings, the ministries said more than 90 per cent of respondents expressed strong support for establishing a dedicated agency to address online harms.
Additionally, over 95 per cent of respondents support allowing victims to take legal action against those responsible for online harm.