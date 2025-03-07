Singapore to set up safety commission in 2026 for victims of online harms

SINGAPORE: A new government agency supporting victims of online harms will be set up in the first half of 2026.

One of the functions of the Online Safety Commission will be to help such victims should they request perpetrators’ information for purposes such as to commence legal proceedings.

This information will go beyond the perpetrator's IP address to possibly include personal identification.

Speaking on the Ministry of Digital Development and Information's (MDDI) spending plans for the year, Digital Development and Information Minister Josephine Teo said on Friday (Mar 7) that a proposed law - the Online Safety (Relief & Accountability) Bill - will be introduced later this year to establish the Online Safety Commission (OSC).

The new agency will assist the victims to get "timely help" if they encounter online harms, she said in parliament.

"Victims will be able to request the OSC to issue a direction to the platform to take down the offensive content. The platform must also remove existing identical copies on the platform," Mrs Teo added.

"The new law will also help victims hold their perpetrators accountable. If they want to sue the perpetrators, they can request the OSC to direct the platform to provide information about the perpetrators."

Plans for the agency were first announced by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong last year.