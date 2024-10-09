ChatGPT-maker OpenAI to open Singapore office this year to support regional expansion
OpenAI is also partnering AI Singapore to make advanced AI more widely accessible across Southeast Asia.
SINGAPORE: OpenAI on Wednesday (Oct 9) announced plans to open an office in Singapore this year, adding that it has started building a team in the country.
Singapore will be one of four new offices globally. The California-based parent company of ChatGPT is also expanding into Paris, Brussels and New York.
Singapore will be a hub from which OpenAI will support customers and partners in the Asia-Pacific region.
The team here will help strengthen relationships with local and regional governments, businesses and institutions, said the company.
Announcing this at Tech Week Singapore, OpenAI said its plans reflect Singapore's "leadership position" in technology and artificial intelligence, as well as the growing demand for advanced AI tools across the Asia Pacific region.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said that Singapore "has emerged as a leader in artificial intelligence".
The company is excited to partner with the government and the country's "thriving AI ecosystem" as it expands into the region, he added.
CNA understands that OpenAI will be hiring across five to 10 roles in Singapore before the end of the year.
According to its website on Wednesday afternoon, available jobs include roles in sales, customer success, security and technical success.
OpenAI also announced a partnership with AI Singapore to make advanced AI more widely accessible across Southeast Asia.
"Through the partnership, OpenAI will provide up to US$1 million to help develop resources, including open datasets, to ensure AI models are better suited to Southeast Asia's diverse languages and cultures," the company said.
Dr Leslie Teo, senior director of AI products at AI Singapore, said: "This effort will improve the availability and quality of Southeast Asian data, and encourage further development and adoption of AI models and solutions in our region."
OpenAI said its local presence will also allow it to work more closely with government partners such as the Economic Development Board (EDB).
EDB managing director Jacqueline Poh said OpenAI's decision to establish a presence in Singapore underscores the strength of the country's growing AI ecosystem.
"We look forward to the multiplier effects of this move.”
To spearhead OpenAI's regional efforts in Singapore and across the region, the company has appointed Oliver Jay as managing director for international.
Based in Singapore, he will oversee OpenAI's international operations and global expansion.
OpenAI will also host its first Developer Day in Singapore on Nov 21.
The company said the event will bring "together the region’s flourishing community of developers and start-ups who are building the future of AI".
The public launch of ChatGPT in late 2022 catapulted the firm into the global spotlight.
OpenAI raised US$6.6 billion in cash and secured a US$4 billion credit line earlier this month, propelling it to a reported US$157 billion valuation.
It has already opened an office in London and another in Dublin.