ChatGPT-maker OpenAI to open Singapore office this year to support regional expansion

SINGAPORE: OpenAI on Wednesday (Oct 9) announced plans to open an office in Singapore this year, adding that it has started building a team in the country.

Singapore will be one of four new offices globally. The California-based parent company of ChatGPT is also expanding into Paris, Brussels and New York.

Singapore will be a hub from which OpenAI will support customers and partners in the Asia-Pacific region.

The team here will help strengthen relationships with local and regional governments, businesses and institutions, said the company.

Announcing this at Tech Week Singapore, OpenAI said its plans reflect Singapore's "leadership position" in technology and artificial intelligence, as well as the growing demand for advanced AI tools across the Asia Pacific region.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said that Singapore "has emerged as a leader in artificial intelligence".

The company is excited to partner with the government and the country's "thriving AI ecosystem" as it expands into the region, he added.

CNA understands that OpenAI will be hiring across five to 10 roles in Singapore before the end of the year.

According to its website on Wednesday afternoon, available jobs include roles in sales, customer success, security and technical success.