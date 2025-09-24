Optus parent company Singtel apologises for emergency call outage linked to four deaths

SINGAPORE: Singtel on Wednesday (Sep 24) apologised for an emergency call outage involving its Australian subsidiary Optus that is linked to four deaths.

In a statement on the Singapore Exchange on Wednesday, Singtel Group CEO Yuen Kuan Moon said it was "deeply sorry" to learn about the incident.

Optus said last week that a deviation from standard procedures during a network firewall upgrade triggered a 13-hour outage in Australia that disrupted emergency call services.

It potentially affected about 600 customers and meant some could not contact emergency services when they needed them.

"Our hearts go out to the families and friends of those who have passed away and we know that Optus will get to the bottom of this matter," Mr Yuen said.

He said Singtel is working with the Optus board and management to ensure a "thorough investigation" to prevent any recurrence.

"Optus has been cooperating fully and transparently with all relevant government agencies and regulatory bodies while the matter is being investigated and will share the findings in due course," he added.