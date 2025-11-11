Chee Soon Juan's Orange & Teal cafe closes

SINGAPORE: Orange & Teal cafe, which was started by Singapore Democratic Party chief Chee Soon Juan and his wife, is closing its doors.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday morning (Nov 11), the cafe team wrote: "Dear friends, we have decided to conclude our journey with Orange & Teal.

"While this chapter comes to a close, we do so with gratitude and optimism. We are happy we started Orange & Teal, and just as happy to leave it on our own terms – knowing its spirit of courage, warmth and connection will live on."

The Facebook post, which was shared by Dr Chee, added: "We look forward to picking up where we left off on another day".

The cafe said it is holding cash and carry sales from Nov 11 to Nov 13.

CNA has contacted the cafe and Dr Chee for more information, including the reasons for its closure.

Orange and Teal opened in June 2021 at Rochester Mall, before launching its second outlet at Marina Square in August 2022. The Marina Square outlet closed in October 2024.

When the cafe opened, Dr Chee said it was a "long-term dream" of the couple to have a place where discussion and debate can take place.