Orchard Towers management takes 5 unit owners to court over alleged illegal businesses on their premises

SINGAPORE: A legal tussle has been playing out in court between the management of Orchard Towers, and five proprietors and their occupiers.

The five cases were taken to the High Court amid claims that several by-laws have been breached.

According to court documents filed in February this year, the unit owners were accused of breaching the by-laws, which involved allowing the operation of illegal businesses and providing sexual services under the guise of massage or beauty parlours on their premises.

Other complaints include excessive noise from these locations, failing to be adequately clothed, and behaving in a manner and using language that would negatively affect the building's reputation.